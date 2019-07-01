Police look for answers after a fatal shooting

On Saturday, neighbors lined the street and watched as investigators combed the scene. Evidence markers laid out in front of a corner store, and a bicycle was sprawled on the ground.

This after a shooting on Mohawk street left one 31 year old man dead. Police have not identified the victim at this time.

“Everything with the crime scene, we take a hard look at, we’re interviewing neighbors as well as people who were out here at the time. We going to also look at some cameras in the area,” said Chief La’Ron D. Singletary, Rochester Police Department.

Police don’t know what caused the shooting.

They say the victim was walking on the sidewalk when someone walked up to him and shot him, at least once. The suspect then left the scene.

Neighbors News 8 talked to say drug dealers are in the area. One man told us the corner stores on Portland Ave and common spots for drugs.

The shooting today shut down multiple blocks around Mohawk street.

Police are questioning neighbors and watching surveillance footage to get a clue about what happened.

This shooting comes after a string of violence in the city.

“We have seen a number of shootings occur throughout the last several weeks. We have deployed additional resources as a result of such. Most of the shooting that we talk about are dispute related, so we always ask the public if you know anyone involved in such disputes to call 9-1-1,” said Chief Singletary.

Police say there is no immediate threat to residents in the area.

One male was arrested at the scene Saturday, but police could not say if he is connected to the shooting.

At this time, the police are still searching for the suspect.