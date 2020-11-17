UPDATE: Police issue alert for missing Brighton woman

UPDATE

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been canceled.

ORIGINAL

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police have issued a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert for a woman who was last seen in Brighton.

Police say 77-year-old Therese Burgener has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

Burgener was last seen on Buckland Avenue in Brighton around 6:30 Monday night. She is 5’07” with white hair and brown eyes.

Burgener was driving a 2008 grey BMW 328IS with New York registration AVG-2479.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.