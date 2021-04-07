Police investigation on Danforth Street in Rochester linked to incident in Gates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect and vehicle were taken to the Gates Police Department Wednesday evening, after a police chase in the City of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a man driving a vehicle believed to be used in “an earlier incident in Gates” fled from police in the vehicle before getting out and running away on foot. He was taken into custody on Danforth Street in the city.

Police had been searching for a black car with tinted windows after a string of carjackings throughout Monroe County. One of those incidents resulted in the shooting death of a 71-year-old man Wednesday morning in Gates.

Police have not yet confirmed whether the Danforth Street arrest was linked to that fatal shooting, or to a different “earlier incident in Gates.”

Rochester police turned the suspect and vehicle over to the Gates Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.