Police: Drivers were street racing before fatal crash in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office has released new details about the crash that left a 39-year-old woman dead and two teenagers injured on Tuesday, December 8.

According to investigators, Rachel Pierce and Jasen Ray were racing their cars at over 90 mph in a 40 mph speed zone along Rt. 332 when the car driven by Pierce crashed into the back of a turning tractor-trailer. That car was then struck by the car driven by Ray. A third car was also struck in the process.

An Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputy on a speed enforcement detail witnessed the crash. According to investigators, the deputy attempted to pull the cars over seconds earlier, but had to wait for traffic to pass in order to pull out into the roadway.

Investigators say Pierce was trapped in the flaming car along with her 13-year-old son and a 17-year-old female. The deputy used a fire extinguisher to put the fire out before it spread to the inside of the car.

Pierce, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old in the front passenger seat suffered a head injury and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight. She has since been released. The 13-year-old in the back seat was hospitalized with a broken arm and facial injuries and has also been released.

Investigators say Ray, 29, did not show any signs of drug or alcohol impairment at the scene. He has been charged with speeding, reckless driving, unauthorized speed contest, and providing a false written statement.