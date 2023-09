ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police were called to the scene of a school bus crash on Hudson Avenue at Mark Street Monday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m.

According to investigators, no one on the Churchville-Chili school bus reported any injuries. Two people in the second car involved in the crash reported pain at the scene.

Police said drugs or alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash.