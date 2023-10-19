ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The driver who police said backed into a pedestrian in a BJ’s parking lot, killing her, was ticketed for unsafe backing.

Filomena Marchioli, 87, was accused of backing her vehicle into Maryann Delfino in the Victor BJ’s parking lot on September 25. Delfino, 83, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

Marchioli was ticketed for unsafe backing on September 29, following a police investigation. She is scheduled to appear in Victor Town Court on the charge.