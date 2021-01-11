Pharmacy approved to be distribution site for Phase 1B rollout, still awaiting vaccines

WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Thousands of new administrators will be involved in Phase 1B rollout for the COVID-19 vaccine – many of those are pharmacies. But not every site is ready to start the distribution process yet, and one pharmacy in West Henrietta says it may take some time.

Jennifer Murray with Miller’s Pharmacy says it feels like the state may’ve jumped the gun when it comes to Phase 1B rollout. The pharmacy is set to be a distribution site, but Murray says they’re unable to start the process or schedule anyone – no vaccines have arrived yet.

The pharmacy applied to be a distribution site back in Oct. and got approved. It wasn’t until Sunday afternoon, they were finally able to place an order for the vaccines. There’s no word on when it will ship.

“We can only book so many doses we think we will use in a certain time frame, we are waiting confirmation for how many doses we will receive and when,” Murray said.

Murray says she and her team developed a game plan for when the vaccines do come – but all her staff can do now, is wait.

“Not knowing when we are getting the vaccine, it’s tough. To make sure we have the staff so we are kind of all on-call,” she said. “It’s going to be a different process, you have to social distance, wait 15-30 minutes, have the appropriate space to set that up so its a little bit more cumbersome than your basic flu clinic.”

The vaccines will come frozen, Murray says they can be good in the fridge for 30 days, but once they are stored in room temperatures there’s time frames for that. “Once we open a vile we need to make sure we are getting it in a six-hour time frame, we want to have a process where we are utilizing every single dose available,” said Murray.

Murray says there is not a lot of communication from the state. Often times, any update comes as a complete surprise. Dr. Robert Mayo, Chief Medical Officer with Rochester Regional Health says: it’s a similar case for hospitals.

“We are expecting announcements, we don’t always know when they are coming,” he said.

RRH facilities plan on administering vaccines to patients in the 75 and older age group starting Tuesday. Dr. Mayo says the widespread hold-up for other Phase 1B distribution sites may have to do with supply shortage.

“There may be. I think that part of the challenge is that, It’s both ramping up all the operations and keeping it all hand in glove is part of the work,” he said.

Dr. Mayo said as you go through each phase of vaccine rollout, the number of eligible people grows tremendously. With this in mind, he says expect a few days to get things rolling – and then even weeks to move everyone through. Governor Cuomo has said Phase 1B could take up to 14 weeks.

RRH is using a randomized name generator for patients ages 75 and older, to ensure a fair process. RRH started making phone calls today with their name-generator to select who can sign up for an appointment.

Other health care systems like URMC are also starting vaccinations this week. The system plans to schedule patients at two locations – one on the Medical Center campus and one downtown. Patients with URMC will be contacted through phone, email or MyChart to schedule a vaccination.

For Miller’s Pharmacy, Murray says they plan on having customers go to their website to book an appointment once they are able to start.