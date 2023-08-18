ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sentencing for the Rochester man convicted of participating in the January 6 Capitol Riot has been set for August 29.

A new sentencing memorandum filed Thursday in the US District Court for the District of Columbus lays out the case against Dominic Pezzola and the other defendants; Enrique Tarrio, Joseph Biggs, Ethan Nordean, and Zachary Rehl.

According to the memorandum, which can be read in full below, Pezzola served as what the group called a “rally boy” for Tarrio, Biggs, Nordean, and Rehl. Those four had “ravaged the streets of Washington, D.C.” twice in the fall of 2020, and recruited Pezzola for their January 6 return.

“The defendants’ leadership role was no accident,” the memorandum reads. “They viewed themselves as revolutionaries, and they believed fully in their cause.”

At 10:00 a.m. on January 6, Nordean, Briggs, and Rehl marched a group of around 200 people toward the Capitol from the Ellipse, where officials had been giving speeches through the morning. Pezzola met up with them sometime before 1:00 p.m., when they pushed through bike racks and barricades, “laying waste to anything that stood in their path” on their way to the Capitol.

Around 1:30 p.m., Pezzola, Nordean, and Biggs stood with dozens of others at the bottom of the concrete staircase leading up to the doors of the Capitol. When they surged through the officers battling the crowd, Rehl sprayed an officer in the face with an unspecified substance. Pezzola “engaged in hand-to-hand combat” with police officers, forcefully attempting to take a shield. He eventually broke through a window, giving rioters their first entry into the Capitol building at 2:11 p.m.

FILE – Pezzola using police shield to break Capitol window

FILE – Rioters, including Dominic Pezzola, center with police shield, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. A Proud Boy far-right extremist group member whose smashing out of a window at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, allowed some of the first rioters to enter the building testified Wednesday, April 19, 2023, that he acted alone. Pezzola is one of five Proud Boys facing seditious conspiracy and other charges in one of the most high-profile trials to emerge from the insurrection. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Pezzola in his “victory smoke” video

“Pezzola’s admitted goal in smashing the window was for someone inside the building to hear him, and he believed that this was a way to get the government to listen to him,” according to the memorandum.

Pezzola recorded a video of himself having a “victory smoke in the Capitol,” saying, “I knew we could take this motherf***er over if we just tried hard enough.”

Tarrio, Rehl, Biggs, and Nordean also celebrated into the days following the riot, which the memorandum details as evidence of the purposeful nature of their actions.

“The foot soldiers of the right aimed to keep their leader in power,” it reads. “They failed. They are not heroes; they are criminals.”

Pezzola was found guilty of the following (listed along with maximum sentences per charge):

obstruction of an official proceeding — 20 years of incarceration

conspiracy to use force, intimidation, or threats to prevent officers of the United States from discharging their duties — 6 years of incarceration

interference with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder — 5 years of incarceration

destruction of federal property — 10 years of incarceration

assaulting federal officers — 8 years of incarceration

robbery of personal property of the United States — 15 years of incarceration

According to the memorandum, Pezzola offered to submit a letter taking “partial” acceptance of responsibility for his actions before trial, but never did. This was one reason given for the court’s rejection of a pretrial request for a reduction in offense level.

Pezzola also failed, in the court’s eyes, to show remorse. During his testimony, the memorandum says Pezzola “laid the blame for his violent and assaultive conduct on the officers who were attempting to protect themselves and control Pezzola and the other rioters. He blamed COVID lockdowns; he blamed his military training; he blamed everyone but the person who was responsible for his actions.”

The government ultimately asked the court to sentence Pezzola to 20 years in prison. It recommended 33 years for Tarrio, 30 for Biggs and Rehl, and 27 years for Nordean.

