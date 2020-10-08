Perinton residents oppose new apartment complex: ‘We want to keep it a single family neighborhood’

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Some people in Perinton are speaking out against a proposal to put a new apartment building at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Ayrault Road.

Local developer Aristo has submitted an application to build 16 apartment units, two stories high, at the corner. Robin Benoit is one of many neighbors who opposes the proposal.

“We have a lot of traffic on Jefferson Avenue, that corner that they want to place the apartment building on is very dangerous anyway because it’s such a sharp turn,” Benoit said.

Perinton councilwoman Meredith Stockman-Broadbent was the only town board member to vote ‘no’ on the project the first time; it has to be revoted on due to an application issue. She said one neighbor started a petition highlighting an issue many neighbors are concerned about.

“The precedent of changing the zoning of single family homes in the area, that’s what I’ve been hearing from comment members,” she said.

Benoit echoed that concern. “We want to see this stay a single family neighborhood, a neighborhood, a family place.”

The development would also have canal access and would back up to the canal. Some neighbors said this is something else they don’t like about the project.

“The canal towpath is a wonderful resource for Fairport, I’d like to see that stay as unspoiled as possible rather than built up with any kind of building.”

Kelly Reid-Waldeck said there’s just not enough room.

“To put in an apartment building, to have all those apartment building parking spaces there’s not enough land there. This is a residential area, used to be farm land, it’s just not appropriate.”

News 8 knocked on nearly every door on Jefferson Avenue, and while some weren’t home, we only found one person who is in support of the project. The board will vote again on October 14.

We reached out to the developer, who said they were willing to talk about this, but didn’t end up getting back to us with a comment.