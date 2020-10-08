Perinton chef cooking gourmet meals for seniors: ‘Brings a warm spot to my heart’

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Chef Preston Bennett at the Perinton Community Center is treating everyone like family with his restaurant-style curbside meals. Bennett said he loves cheffing it up for the seniors every week.

“I always had the idea that I wanted us to stand out from other places that do things like this,” Bennett said of the meals he serves at the community center.

Each week, he and his team come up with restaurant-quality meals and offer them to the community seniors for a low price. He said the response is overwhelming. “It’s good, I love it. I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world.”

He said this curbside format started during COVID, when they couldn’t serve meals in person anymore. It started small but last week they served a record 500 meals.

“Seniors have comfort foods they love to have, but I also try to incorporate things I want them to try so, I hate to say it, but you try something I make once if you didn’t like it before, after I’m done you’re gonna like it.”

Seniors around the meals ahead of time, pull up in their car in the loop in front of the community center, and volunteers bring the meals out to them. It’s unanimous: seniors love this program.

“The convenience of it, the price can’t be beat,” said Linda Erhard. “Yesterday we had salmon, just six dollars, and it was a thick piece of fish.”

Lyn Graff and her husband have been ordering these meals for three months. “We love the variety and the food is very good,” she said.

Bennett said he’s worked in many restaurants over the years, but he was drawn to this job because he loves working with seniors. “There’s something about making seniors happy that brings a warm spot in my heart,” he said.

A couple years ago, Bennett had an allergic reaction to shellfish while cooking at a restaurant job. Paramedics lost him three times, but he made it out alive.

“It lets you know that life is precious and we are not promised tomorrow so every day I come to work now I try to give it all I got every day,” Bennett said of the life-altering experience.

He invites everyone to come out and enjoy his meals and give him your most honest feedback.

“If you want good food quality food come join us at the Perinton Community Center, I’ll treat you like my best friend.”

Anyone in the county can order a meal here and Perinton residents get a small discount.