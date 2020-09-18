Penfield Shadow Pines property plan approved, will include disc golf, hiking trails, tennis courts

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Master plans for the renovation of the old Shadow Pines golf course in Penfield are officially approved. When it’s finished, town officials said it will be a place for people of all ages to enjoy.

Tony LaFountain is the Penfield town supervisor and said his vision for Shadow Pines is that it will be a great place to go for many different purposes.

“The goal is to give the broadest range of opportunities for our residents whether you’re young, whether you’re a senior, and anything in between, give you an opportunity to come in and enjoy the space,” LaFountain said.

He said there’s a lot planned for the space- including disc golf, mountain biking and hiking trails, fishing for kids, tennis and pickle ball courts, picnic areas, and playgrounds. The historic Clark House is also part of the property. LaFountain said there’s interest in turning it into a restaurant or brewery.

.@townofpenfield officially has a master plan to renovate the former Shadow Pines golf course. This includes pickle ball and tennis courts, fishing for kids, a disc golf course, and (possibly) a restaurant or brewery in the former Clark House. More updates tonight on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/Xq26SPDpce — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) September 18, 2020

He said they’ve kept up on the landscaping in some areas and are ready to start renovating.

“As resources become available, and those resources could be by way of funding from a town maybe through some grants and maybe through residents that might be willing to participate and volunteer some of their time, we’ll start to move forward with accomplishing a number of the things we have planned for this area.”

He said he doesn’t have an exact timeline for when the project will be finished, but he said they plan to work on specific areas of the property each year over the next 10 years.

LaFountain said the town held information sessions pre-COVID, took a break during COVID, and are now ready to move forward with the approved plan.