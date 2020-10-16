Penfield DPW preparing for first snowfall

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Snow isn’t falling just yet, but the Penfield Department of Public Works is already preparing for those first flakes.

Eric Tait is the Director of Public Works in Penfield. He said they’re wrapping up summer projects and are shooting to have most of the plow trucks ready within the next month.

“Typically around the middle of November, usually kind of the 15 give or take, we’ll have all of the trucks ready as well as bringing on winter dispatchers just to help keep an eye on the town the roads and the phone calls 24/7 every day of the week,” Tait said.

Tait said they’ve ordered a few new trucks this year and have started bringing in tons of salt.

“Annually we go through about 8,000 ton of salt. Our barn doesn’t quite hold all of that so we have to replenish it throughout the winter, however we’re trying to fill it up as much as we can now.”

He said when that first heavy snow falls they send out 18 trucks to cover the entire town. Tait said Penfield is one of the few towns in Monroe County that plows every single road in the town. They head out around 3 a.m. and sometimes stay out until 11 p.m.

“Depending on the snowfall and how much is coming down we may come down a road but a few hours later if it’s snowing hard enough it may not look like we’ve ever been there and we certainly get those phone calls of concern that we’ve skipped their road or forgotten about it and we let them know we’re doing our best.”

Tait said this time of year can be stressful, but it feels good to help the community.

“I love the fact that no two snowstorms are the same, every day is a new challenge and we take care of it and always get the job done.”

He also reminds everyone to stay out of the way when plows are coming down the street to ensure the process goes as quickly and smoothly as possible.