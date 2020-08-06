PathStone partnering with Rochester Regional on apartment project in former Irondequoit mall

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Citizens Bank announced Wednesday it will be providing a $22.4 million line of credit for the senior living apartments being built in the former Irondequoit mall. Project leader PathStone also announced its new partnership with Rochester Regional Health.

Town supervisor Dave Seely said Irondequoit has one of the largest aging populations in Monroe County. He said being able to age in place is important to many seniors.

“As you talk to people who are living in their houses and are trying to make decisions about where they’re going to transition to it’s a common issue. They always ask when is more senior living going to come online and we’ve made some pretty bold zoning decisions to facilitate senior living,” Seely said.

The project has been going on for a couple years but Seely said today’s announcement of the Rochester Regional partnership is exciting for everyone involved.

“It’s good for Rochester Regional to have that presence over here because if you have seniors the ideal thing is to have those health care services right on site to support independent living.”

Alex Castro is the CEO of PathStone.

“There will be no barrier for the seniors to be able to stay at the place where they live to receive routine medical assistance. So by having this partnership those services will be provided in house, so it just adds to the convenience,” Castro said.

160 senior living apartment units will be built in the old Sears and Seely said they’ll be affordable for middle class seniors. A community center is also being built in other parts of the old mall.