Participants needed for URMC autism study

The University of Rochester Medical Center is partnering with Webster School District for a new autism study.

The new study will monitor brain waves in order to better understand autism. Part of the study includes monitoring individuals without the disease.

The importance of having children without autism is what made one student get involved.

“In order to conduct research and to learn things you have to be able to compare. And so it’s a way from them to be involved and provide information on themselves that helps prepare for the research,” said Rebecca Piegiri, a parent of child in study.

Sensory information is the focus of the study. This includes things such as understanding visuals and interpreting sounds.

Those with autism interpret this information differently than those with out. Monitoring that different is what researchers are after.

“To communication socially you really depend heavily on your ability to interpret what you see and what you hear coming in from other people and so we think that these changes are really fundamental,” said Emily Knight, a clinical and postdoctoral fellow.

Children with and without autism will be connected to an EEG machine, shown pictures and played sounds.

Researches will be looking at brainwaves to observe differences. Data collected will create new intervention programs or improve existing methods.

“It’s just a great opportunity for Webster families to know that they’re school system knows about this and is excited about the idea of their families participating in research and getting involved in the research we do here,” said Leona Oakes, psychologist on study

The URM autism study is still in the early stages. Researchers say the overall goal is to help those with autism and improve understanding of the disease.

Researchers with UMR are still looking for participants to get involved in the study. More information can be found here