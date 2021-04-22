Parents ask Twitter to take down account of school principle accused of sexual abuse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A group of parents and teachers are asking Twitter to take down the page of Kirk Ashton, the former Hilton elementary school principal now facing multiple counts of sexual abuse with children ages 8 to 12.

One woman from this group, who did not want to go on camera, says they have reached out to Twitter multiple times to act, and nothing’s been done.

“Anyone watching this could get themselves kicked off Twitter inside an hour,” says attorney David Sieling with Brenna Boyce

News 8 asked Seiling why then, could such a page be kept up after parents say they’ve reached out multiple times?

“I think it is interesting whether or not determinations on what posts stay up and which posts come down are handled by people, or by algorithms,” he says.

Meaning it might not be human representatives responding to complaints and actively taking down posts. Sieling poses another question here.

“In these pictures, the children appear to be under 13. They appear to be potential victims. That’s a clear violation of Twitter’s guidelines,” he says.

The parents say Twitter needs to act. Ashton is facing 11 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, an increase from the nine counts after two more victims came forward. Seiling suggests another step here.

“This guy’s posts are still there. Think of that what you will, and you need to be speaking to your Representatives,” he says.

Ashton is being held at the Niagara County Jail on a half-million dollars bail, and a one million dollar bond.