ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police and federal investigators remain tight-lipped Wednesday surrounding the New Year’s tragedy outside of the Kodak Center.

35-year-old Michael Avery, of Syrcause, is believed to have driven a rented SUV, loaded with more than a dozen gas canisters, into a crowd of pedestrians on West Ridge Road in Rochester at a crosswalk as a concert was being released.

Two people died during the ordeal. Avery died at the hospital Monday night, according to RPD.

News 8 spoke with the union representing AMR first responders Wednesday about the large response required during that massive tragedy.

Eight ambulances and nearly 20 EMS personnel were called to the scene, according to Roc City EMS. Among them were AMR Critical Care Paramedic Julie Purick —who also serves as the union chairwoman— and her partner and union representative David Eshelman.

As the pair were among the first to arrive to the scene, they began triaging patients and tried to rescue a person suffering from serious injuries, positioned adjacent to a fully engulfed vehicle. They transported a critically injured patient to Strong Memorial and then, Roc City EMS says it became apparent the pair “had been exposed to respiratory injuries secondary to the inhalation of hot smoke and gas,” prompting both first responder to be hospitalized.

The union said Purick was put on a ventilator, but showed “significant signs of improvement” Wednesday.

One business owner on West Ridge Road is also sharing surveillance video they say is now part of the investigation.

The footage is from Extreme Biker Leather. The store owner said the Rochester Police tech unit sought this footage as part of their investigation into the movements of Michael Avery on the evening of December 31st.

The footage shows what appears to be a black SUV pull into an adjacent parking lot around 12:30 a.m. and a person exit, eventually walk up the block, and return to the SUV before driving away.

News 8 has reached out to Rochester Police to confirm the video is part of their investigation and have not yet heard back.

Anyone with information is urged to reach out to the Rochester Police Department.

Full statement from Roc City EMS

A new year has only just begun and sadly, our city of Rochester has already seen its first tragedy. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the victims, to their families, and to everyone affected by the traumatic event on West Ridge Road on New Years Day. As the events of Monday morning unfolded, a total of eight ambulances and almost twenty EMS personnel responded to this incident, including a Monroe Ambulance crew who stopped to assist in the care and triage of those directly affected. Among those responders were AMR Critical Care Paramedic and union Chairwoman Julie Purick and her partner, AMR EMT and union representative Davin Eshelman, arriving as one of the first units to the scene. While the exact details of the event will be forthcoming, upon arrival, the pair immediately began assisting and triaging patients and attempted the rescue of an individual suffering serious injury adjacent to a fully engulfed vehicle. After transporting a critically injured patient to Strong Memorial, it became apparent that the pair had been exposed to respiratory injuries secondary to the inhalation of hot smoke and gas. As a result, both individuals were hospitalized; Paramedic Purick was intubated and remains on a ventilator with significant signs of improvement. EMS professionals are often privileged to stand among the men and women of the first response community who put their own wellbeing on the line in service of a greater good. While members of the Rochester Fire Department, the Rochester Police Department and American Medical Response perform heroic efforts in service of others, rarely do the members of these collective teams allow themselves to be appropriately recognized for it. While awaiting the findings of the investigation into the events of January 1st, we offer our thanks and support for all responders to this tragic event and appreciate the public’s respect for the privacy of those affected.

