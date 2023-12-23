ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After five dogs have died of canine parvovirus at the Verona Street Animal Society, they are asking for the public’s help with saving the lives of other dogs.

In a Facebook post Saturday, Verona Street Animal Society said their goal is to make sure no more dogs “are taken by this deadly virus.”

The organization is asking the community to consider adopting or becoming a temporary foster caregiver to give dogs “the chance they need to survive.”

“Many have asked if your resident dog would be protected from the virus and the answer is no. BUT if your dog is vaccinated against parvo, the chance of getting sick is low,” the post explained.

On Friday, the Verona Street Animal Society said they would be pausing dog intakes until January 2 “due to additional cases of canine parvovirus.”

“In an effort to move dogs out of the shelter, limited fostering and adoptions of dogs by appointment only is resuming. Dogs available for adoption/foster will be determined to be low risk by clinic staff, but exposure to parvovirus is still possible. Adopters and fosters will be required to sign a waiver,” the post wrote.

Anyone look for more information on adoption or temporary fostering is asked to call (585) 427-7274.