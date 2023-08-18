ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Orleans County is getting $2 million to revitalize its emergency operations center.

The current center is a small, single-room facility that can serve as a meeting space or backup 911 center. The facility became operational in 1962. Officials say some renovations are sorely needed.

“In addition to our ability to react faster, the new facility will allow space and an appropriate environment to train and prepare for responses for the full spectrum of emergencies and disasters the county could face,” said Orleans County Emergency Management Director Justin Niederhofer.

He adds they’ve been using fire stations in the meantime. The new facility will be located in the same campus as the current one