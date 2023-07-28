ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ontario County’s Flooding Information Center, opened in response to the flooding that swept the region on July 9, closed Friday.

According to county officials, more than 180 homes and apartment buildings were impacted by the flooding. Beaches temporarily closed at the time, and Governor Kathy Hochul requested an emergency disaster declaration from President Joe Biden. That request was granted on July 22.

Residents seeking flood-related assistance after the closure of the temporary Flooding Information Center are advised to call 211 for help.