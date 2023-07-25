CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Planners in Ontario County are seeking input on possible changes and improvements to county-supervised parks in the future.

The county is drawing up a formal plan to assess existing properties, which range from lakefront to rural, and those in between.

Later this week, on Thursday, Ontario County’s planning department will hold an open house where the public is invited to take part in the discussions.

An online survey was also launched in June for residents and visitors alike to share insights on potential changes in the years to come.

“This is really the guiding post for future investments,” said Thomas Lyon, senior planner for Ontario County.

“We have several parks and spaces the county owns, and we’ve never really sat back and understood our mission and what we’re trying to accomplish in our county park system,” said Thomas Harvey, director of planning for Ontario County.

Harvey says the project, in its entirety, will be funded by the county at over $110,000.

The goal, officials say, is to build off the public feedback they hope to receive.

“That’s really looking at how often people use the parks, what they think of the current amenities and some discussions about future needs or opportunities for those parks. Our tourism and recreation emphasis has really been brought to the forefront. It’s striking while the iron’s hot,” said Lyon.

Officials plan to wrap up the project sometime this fall, and will present the findings to the Ontario County board of supervisors for consideration.

“It’s a way for us to team with other municipalities, understanding what the county is providing, and what some of the needs are the municipalities need to think about addressing as well. It’s coming to a consensus of who’s doing what,” said Harvey.

Thursday’s meeting will be held at Finger Lakes Community College’s Geneva campus beginning at 6 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.