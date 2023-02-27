RUSHVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — As the only bank in Rushville prepares to close its doors, village residents are saying many there will be left behind or forced to do banking online. It’s something folks are concerned about, particularly for those who do not have ready access to technology.

Rushville resident Heidi Catlin runs ‘Rushco,’ one of a handful of shops in the village. She says Community Bank, N.A. closing this location will leave a demand.

“Not everybody does their banking online and a lot of people like to be with… people,” she said.

Catlin says those less tech-savvy are at risk of being left out. “There’s a lot of the Mennonite community… it’s something that’s needed,” she said.

Jennifer Forgue runs the Federal Hallow Staples Store near the bank. She says Mennonites here mostly rely on horse and buggy for transportation. If they want to bank, the nearest branches are 10 to 12 miles away.

“We worry about them traveling to Penn Yan or Canandaigua. We already have the signs for (others) to drive safely and this is just going to put them at risk even more,” said Forgue.

The bank says with over 200 locations, they are happy to help customers at neighboring locations or online, with e-banking tools being free to use.

Rushville residents are saying Community Bank NA shutting its doors — the only bank here — is major a loss for this village… I’m told it also will impact the Mennonite population who don’t really do online banking. They will now have to travel to Canandaigua. pic.twitter.com/F30GPhCrND — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) February 27, 2023

Even for 20-something Michael Payne, who you’d think does everything online — think again.

“It’s a pain in the butt to go all the way to Canandaigua or Geneva just to go to an office,” he said.

Kathy Kotowicz said a petition was signed by many in this village to keep the bank open. “I believe the mayor of Rushville took it from here, and he was working hard,” she said.

Ross Liddiard has used Community since 1975. He says this is a trend —and in time— don’t ‘bank on’ institutions like this sticking around. “The personal bank is leaving. It’s gone,” he said.

Rushville is not alone in this. Other branches are closing in April, including one in Clifton Springs. Community Bank, N.A. is due to officially close on April 28th in Rushville.

Full statement from Community Bank, N.A.