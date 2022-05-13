MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A one-time person of interest in Brittanee Drexel‘s disappearance can’t leave South Carolina and must wear an ankle monitor as part of his bond, according to documents obtained by News13.

Raymond Moody, 62, of Georgetown, was arrested May 4 and charged with obstructing justice. It’s unclear if Moody’s arrest is connected to the Drexel case. The offense date listed for the obstructing justice charge is listed as the same date Drexel disappeared, according to a background check from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

News13 was denied access to the incident report regarding Moody’s May 4 arrest.

His bond was set Wednesday at $100,000 by Judge John A. Love, according to documents. As of Friday afternoon, Moody remains in the Georgetown County Detention Center. The bond form obtained by News13 shows court dates for July 21 and Aug. 18.

Scott Bellamy is the attorney representing Moody, he confirmed to News13 on Friday.

Drexel was reported missing in 2009 after traveling from New York to Myrtle Beach with friends without her parents’ permission. The FBI announced in 2016 that she was kidnapped, taken to the McClellanville area in Charleston County, held for a few days against her will and killed. Drexel’s body has never been found.

Moody was named a person of interest in 2012 but was never charged in connection with the case, according to previous reporting. It’s unclear whether Moody is still considered a person of interest in Drexel’s disappearance.

Moody is also a registered sex offender in South Carolina.

Moody was convicted in 2004 of kidnapping, rape and sexual misconduct with a minor in California, according to the background check. He was also convicted in 2008 of indecent exposure and public disorderly conduct.

In 2009, Moody was convicted of a sex offender registry violation, according to the background check.