ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An update from Katy Eberts, the member of the local band ‘The Seven Wonders’ who was seriously injured in a crash back in July.

Eberts was paralyzed from the waist down in the crash. Eberts has been transparent and very hopeful about her road to recovery. Monday, News 8 had a chance to catch up with her at physical therapy.

She says she’s taking it one moment at a time.

“The first week especially, that I spent in the ICU was extremely challenging and I was stable, but I was uncomfortable,” Eberts said. “There was a lot of questions. There were still some things that were not quite right that we just kind of had to monitor. So, it was really scary at first. And then when I was leaving the ICU a week later, that second week, I was like, ‘Okay, I can breathe a little bit more. Now I’m out of the ICU. That means I’m even more stable. A lot of it is head space. And saying ‘Ok, we made it another week.”

To support Eberts, her bandmates have been performing and raising funds to help cover her hospital expenses.

‘Katy Strong’ merch can be seen at performances. As for what’s next, the band is expected to perform at the New York State Fair in place of Danielle Ponder — who announced she is cancelling her shows this week because she isn’t feeling well.

That performance at the fair is this Wednesday at 1 p.m.