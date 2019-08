ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)- A Rochester man was found dead in the city Saturday night after police say he was shot.

It happened on Fulton Avenue and Lorimer Street. The victim was found outside. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are not releasing any additional information at this time. The area of North Plymouth, Lorimer and Fulton will be blocked off for several hours as the investigation continues.

No suspects are in custody.