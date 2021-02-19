One dead after high-rise fire in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a high-rise fire in downtown Rochester Friday night.

It happened on the 10th floor at the Andrews Terrace apartment building on St. Paul Street. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 6:48 p.m. A second alarm was called within 10 minutes due to the size of the building and the number of people living there.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, one person was found dead inside the apartment where the fire was located. The fire was put out within 30 minutes, and did not spread to any of the other apartment units.

Firefighters say it is too early to tell whether the fire was the cause of death.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.