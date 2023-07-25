ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Reports of roadway incidents came in to the News 8 studio Tuesday, as heavy rains washed through the region.

According to Rochester police, a driver lost control of his Tesla on Lake Avenue around 4:24 p.m., hitting a light pole. Investigators said road conditions were to blame.

The driver was hospitalized and treated for minor injuries.

A News 8 crew spotted another car submerged up to its windows under the Union Street North train bridge. A nearby sign reads “DO NOT ENTER WHEN FLOODED.”

Rochester police said when officers were called to the area just before 4:30 p.m., the car was empty. They did find the owner, who police said would have the car towed once the water goes down. They said the driver thought they could make it through the flooded roadway.

No one was injured. Union Street North was closed between Trinidad Street and Augusta Street.