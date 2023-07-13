ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested Wednesday after police said he caused a disturbance at Eastview Mall and punched an Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputy in the face, causing a concussion.

According to investigators, Timothy Hagan Jr., 26, hit an employee at Art Interpreted in the mall, then fled the store. Police say he refused to leave the mall, and when they told him he would be arrested for trespassing, he punched a deputy in the face and tried to run away.

The OCSO said Hagan was arrested after a taser deployment and charged with assault on a police officer, trespass, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and harassment. He was processed at the Ontario County Jail Thursday and released pre-trial.

The deputy was treated at F. Thompson Hospital for a concussion.