ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person was killed Monday in a crash on I-90 in Chili.

According to New York State Police, two tractor trailers and a passenger vehicle were involved in the crash around 7:00 p.m. between exit 46 —Rochester/Corning— and exit 47 —LeRoy.

One tractor trailer rolled over, blocking all westbound lanes. Traffic was diverted at exit 46.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.