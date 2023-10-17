ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Steuben County man was arrested Tuesday, after police allegedly found eight guns and crystal methamphetamine while executing a search warrant in Hornby.

According to New York State Police, members of the Violent Gangs and Narcotics Enforcement Team searched the home on State Route 414 Tuesday. They found 1.5 ounces of crystal meth, along with what police called “packaging materials” and digital scales.

They also found two illegal handguns, three shotguns, an “assault-style” rifle, two hunting rifles, and ammunition.

Ian Travis, 24, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.