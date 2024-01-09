ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has provided an update on samples collected from Canada geese, after nearly two dozen were found dead in a park in Webster.

The NYSDEC said samples from the geese were submitted to the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory for confirmatory testing. This was followed by a suspected positive test result for highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI.

Two recent Canada geese from Ellison Park tested negative for HPAI, according to the NYSDEC. As well as two geese found in Geneva and Lake Ontario. The collected specimens will undergo full necropsies to determine the actual cause of death.

The first birds were found on the 23rd of December, according to the NYSDEC. The Town of Webster first received calls about them on the December 25. In total nearly two dozen have been found so far. The DEC said the park where the geese were found is still “safe to use.”

The NYSDEC said if people observe multiple sick or dead birds in an area, to contact their regional DEC office. More contact information can be found here.

FULL STATEMENT FROM NYSDEC:

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises recent highly pathogenic avian influenza, HPAI, detections in birds do not present an immediate public health concern. HPAI cases in humans are rare, and symptoms are typically mild. The risk of a person becoming infected is low. Protect yourself by harvesting only game that appears to be healthy and properly cooking any game meat you eat to an internal temperature of 165° F, which kills the virus. If you handle wild birds, particularly waterfowl, gulls, and raptors, you should follow precautions such as using personal protective equipment like masks, gloves, and eye protection, and washing your hands thoroughly.”