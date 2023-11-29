CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State is deeming a manufacturing plant in Ontario County to pose a significant “public health and environmental threat,” citing groundwater found to be contaminated with organic chemicals. The site is the G.W. Lisk plant in Clifton Springs.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is now recommending a cleanup of the grounds after the volatile liquid organic chemical called trichloroethene (TCE) was found to be 370 greater than state standards in overburden groundwater; 70 times greater in bedrock groundwater.

Beneath the G.W. Lisk main facility, located at 2 Clifton Springs, is considered to be the “hot spot” (or source of contamination) of these volatile organic chemicals. The DEC review of a draft ‘Remedial Investigation Report’ by G.W. Lisk states that TCE can move into the soil vapor (air spaces within the soils) which, in turn may move into overlying buildings and affect the indoor air quality. The DEC analysis of the draft report does also state, on-site soil vapor intrusion has already been mitigated through two Interim Remedial Measures.

One neighbor who has lived in Clifton Springs for 4 decades tells News 8 she has urgent questions.

“We don’t know how long the vapors have been in the air and was the contamination more recent or does it go back decades? And is this vapor creeping into our residential areas?”

Denise Morphy’s house sits on Broad Street, directly behind the G.W. Lisk main facility. The house is the childhood home of her late husband and is where Morphy has lived for 40 years. She describes having ongoing concerns about the plant since at least last year when she noticed vapors emitting from the building which were giving off unpleasant smells.

“There’s health concerns. There’s real health concerns when you hear about soil, groundwater, air pollution and when you live this close to a factory that has slowly over decades encroached into the residential area,” says Morphy.

According to the NYSDEC, sampling of the G.W. Lisk site indicates soil vapor intrusion is not currently a concern for off-site structures, but it could become a concern as the plume continues to migrate over time.

“My concern is how far does that vapor trail go and when I walk out my door, is the air contaminated? If I’m in my backyard is the air contaminated?” Morphy inquires aloud.

In terms of next steps, according to the report analysis from the DEC, the G.W. Lisk may develop what’s called a “Remedial Action Work Plan” which would layout plans to address the contamination.

News 8 has also reached out to G.W. Lisk, directly, for comment but have yet to hear back. Last month the federal government proposed a ban on TCE to protect the public from a toxic chemical known to cause serious health risks.

Read the DEC fact sheet