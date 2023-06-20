ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State is providing millions of dollars in additional funding to tackle violent crime, with leaders saying this is not a new effort, but rather to support a time-tested program.

In New York City on Tuesday, Governor Hochul announced nearly $36.2 million dollars in new funding for the Gun Involved Violence Elimination Program, which is part of the state’s shooting and homicide reduction strategy. The Greece Police Department is one of eight new agencies slated to receive funds, with four additional counties named as well.

These grants are now secured in the state’s budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which begins July 1st. Rochester Police had already been part of this initiative, with officials saying a portion of those funds (around $130,000) is being utilized after approval earlier this year by the City Council.

The grants must be spent in specific ways: for equipment, overtime, personnel, and/or focused training and technical assistance. Another way it’s being spent is aiding prosecutors in targeting non-fatal gun incidents.

The state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services developed a two-tier system: Tier 1 grantees (where RPD is classified) will continue to focus on shootings and firearm-related crimes, and Tier 2 recipients where Greece Police is classified) will focus on violent crime reduction.

These new funds come as the Governor’s office says data used to decide the areas in most need of the support shows a trend in reducing violent crime.

Governor Hochul announced a 53% increase in illegal gun seizures when comparing 2018 to 2022 and double-digit declines in gun violence in communities currently participating in GIVE, and in New York City, so far this year.

Governor Hochul spoke about efforts her administration has made in the past year following the Supreme Court decision surrounding concealed carry laws in New York (Bruen case).

“We strengthened background checks and required training. We banned concealed carry holders from se from sensitive locations. And over the last year, we have also been able to uphold the rights of lawful gun owners while getting illegal guns off the streets, keeping guns away from dangerous people, and most importantly, driving down the shootings,” says Gov. Hochul.

The GIVE grant cycle runs from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024. According to local officials, any additional funding must be approved by City Council at a later date.