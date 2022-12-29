ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this year, we told you about some new staffing laws for nursing homes.

Fast forward to Dec. of 2022, the state is bending the rules for nursing homes unable to meet requirements.

State officials said the final regulations for new staffing requirements were approved on December 7, for nursing homes. These included new provisions.

The new regulations, allow homes to apply for waivers and avoid fines, if they are truly struggling to bring on new staff members.

“There’s a process where a facility can appeal any penalty, and make a case that they haven’t been able to hire,” said Jim Clyne, President and CEO of Leading Age New York. “We still don’t know how the department is going to enforce that.”

This comes as Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) data shows 75% of state nursing homes failing to meet requirements, for the second quarter of 2022, according to officials with NYSFHA.

Clyne said additionally, there’s currently around 6,000 available beds in homes across the state, but they can’t be filled, as a result of not enough staffing.

“What does a restaurant do when they don’t have enough staff? They close a shift,” said Clyne. “We can’t do that, we have to care for people 365 days, 24 hours a day.”

Clyne said this data demonstrates a failure to meet unrealistic goals.

The governor is still a declaring a state of emergency for health care staffing.

On the other hand, nursing home advocates with health care union 1199 SEIU, said they’ve been fighting hard for these requirements to become law.

“There are some good employers who are trying to do the right thing, they recognize that short staffing has always been an issue,” said Tracey Harrison, Area Vice President 1199 SEIU.

“The real challenge is not of finding enough workers, it’s keeping those workers who are currently at bedside. And the new workers that come in, having them stay beyond a week or two,” said Dennis Short, Senior Policy Analyst 1199 SEIU.

Members of 1199 created a data tool where you search specific nursing homes and see how they’re meeting the requirements.

In the meantime, Leading Age New York is asking the state to raise the Medicaid rate by 20% percent, to help with competitive wages. And, Clyne said they’re taking their staffing concerns to court.

A statement from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office on Thursday said:

Statement:

“Governor Hochul is committed to ensuring nursing homes and long-term care facilities in New York State are adequately staffed and in compliance with all existing laws and regulations. While this law only recently went into effect this month, we will continue to work with these facilities statewide to ensure they can safely and effectively care for their residents.



Background: