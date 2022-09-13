MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A vote is looming for a new redistricting map in Monroe County. Legislators met Tuesday to discuss new bipartisan changes, including an additional five Black-majority districts.

The clerk to the legislature says the plan is to vote on introducing it, and set forth a public hearing. A formal hearing will have to happen before a formal vote, which is set to take place in October.

The map must divide the county into 29 sections, with about the same number of people in each for fair representation, according to members of the committee.

Legislator Rachel Barnhart said they landed on the decision to propose five Black-majority districts, through following rules of the Voting Rights Act of 1964. Majority-minority districts can be created, to prevent dilution of Black votes.

The districts were created after examining Monroe County’s population, and a crescent portion of the city with mostly Black residents, according to Barnhart. She says the hope is to enfranchise the black voting population.

“We have this historic opportunity,” said Robin Wilt, local activist and Black voter. “To really draw lines that reflect racial demographics of the community, and their proportional weight.”

Before creating the districts, Barnhart says they had to ask the following quesions, “Is the group large and compact enough? Do they tend to vote cohesively, and could a white majority deprive the minority group of electing a candidate of their choice?”

Republicans, and a few democrats, are in support of the proposal.

“It’s really providing the opportunity for those districts to have a voice in who they elect,” said Wilt. “It would be reparative, it would address a lot of historical wrongs,” she said.

Those against it, say it could cancel out opportunities for candidates in the Hispanic community to be elected and represented.

“As a woman of color, I am absolutely sick of being told that I am only capable enough to run an organization, or to serve people of color, or to lead districts that area mainly made up of, people of color,” said Legislator Yversha Roman in a recent public meeting.

“I do question the efforts to refute the largest growing minority community in this city, the state, the country, – the Latinx Hispanic community,” said Democratic Commissioner Jackie Ortiz in a public meeting.

Wilt says: “The maps they’re talking about actually don’t change the percentages of other minorities, substantively, what we’re talking about is actually moving Black voters around.”

The Democratic Causus says the new map “creates a new, solid ‘white majority district’ in the city,” one they say is unacceptable.

News 8 reached out to some of the legislators who oppose, as well as the Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner, and did not immediately hear back.

Once the legislature votes on a new map, the proposition will be sent to the county executive, where he has the option to veto.