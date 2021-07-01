No more suspending driver’s licenses for unpaid traffic fines: new law explained

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Drivers in New York State will no longer have their license suspended if they fail to pay a traffic fine. It’s called the Driver License Suspension Reform law, and went into effect Tuesday.

Jamie Romeo, Monroe County Clerk says the law is all about making the traffic fine process ‘less punitive’ for people struggling financially.

For example, a fine costing a couple hundred dollars could spiral into more if someone can’t make a court date.

And in the past, a driver’s license would be automatically suspended if someone doesn’t pay.

Romeo says the effect this can have on someone is more than you might think.

“Having a personal vehicle can be a lifeline, the way you get your groceries, the way you get to appointment, child care, doctor,” she said.

She says it impacts someone’s ability to get to work, and make the money needed to pay that fine.

This law aims to change that.

Those struggling financially can now go on the state website and apply for help with payment.

“This is trying to create more opportunities to work with individuals and families,” said Romeo.

Romeo says for anyone with current suspensions in need of help, all they have to do is wait for information to come in the mail.

If someone is going to traffic court in the coming days, and is interested in partial payment, they must finish the court process and apply afterwards online.

It’s run entirely through the state – your local DMV will not be handling this.

Romeo says money goes towards the state DMV budget. But this isn’t necessarily a loss in revenue, just delaying payment.

“Sometimes there will be applications of reducing a fee, but then often it will just be stretching out that payment to make it easier for an individual to pay,” said Romeo.

Critics voice concerns this might encourage unsafe behavior on the road. Romeo says that’s not the goal at all.

She says Rochester has some of the highest levels of poverty than anywhere else in the country, and traffic debt can only make matters worse.

The change in law applies to most traffic tickets, but your license could still be suspended for other situations, like driving while impaired, probationary violations or speeding in a work zone.