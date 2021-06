ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were shot overnight Sunday in a highly-frequented Rochester bar district, another shooting in what has become an abnormally violent year.

Rochester Police say a 26-year-old woman from Rochester was shot at least one time in her upper body. Officers found her in the area of East Avenue and N Union Street. The second victim is a 24-year-old woman from Rochester and she was shot at least one time in her upper body. Police found her in the area of East Avenue by Lawrence Street.