BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to save more lives in the event of a cardiac arrest, UR Medicine and the American Heart Association are introducing a CPR training station on-the-go.

The mobile CPR station is the first of its kind in New York State, and only the second in the U.S.

“The places where they’re in health care, or clinics, is not enough. I think with communities, you have to go out and reach out so it’s easy for all our friends, family, and neighbors to learn how to do CPR,” said Dr. Spencer Rosero, interim chief of UR Medicine Cardiac Care.

Officials say the demand for CPR training following Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest in January contributed to the creation of the machine.

“Many times, people come to our ED with cardiac arrest who have received help even before EMTs have arrived. It could be a family member, a friend, or sometimes a bystander that provided CPR that made all the difference in the world in terms of their survival,” said Kathy Parrinello, COO of Strong Memorial Hospital.

The machine includes a touch screen tutorial, which is followed by a 30-second test. In a matter of minutes, those who use it will be CPR ready.

The goal, officials say, is to further improve the bystander response rate while reaching community members in convenient spaces.

“The more people in the community that can start compressions and call 911 until EMS arrives, and get a defibrillator hooked up and so forth, is going to really change lives and outcomes and survival rates,” said Tim Kuhmann, nurse educator with the pediatric ambulatory unit at URMC.

The machine will be introduced at St. John Fisher University Wednesday for the first day of Buffalo Bills training camp. From there, officials expect to bring it to various events in Monroe County.

For more information and resources on CPR training, visit the American Heart Association’s website.