FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — An injunction still stands for a handful of regions in New York, including the Finger Lakes, and eligible applicants to obtain dispensary licenses to sell marijuana legally.

This is all part of the state’s CAURD program, which saw over 900 applicants.

Last week, the state decided to double the number of licenses they’ll give out, including the regions still on hold.

The state office of cannabis management, also known as the OCM, has gone from 150 eligible licenses to 300 of them.

That means the Finger Lakes will go from nine to 18. Some business owners say they are holding onto the optimism, despite the ongoing injunction locally and in other parts of the state, that they might be one step closer to getting the green light.

“Our hope is with the increase in licenses that maybe it’s an indication that they’re hopeful this injunction is coming to an end,” said Britni Tantalo, co-owner of Flower City Hydroponics.

We first met Britni and Jayson Tantalo of Flower City Hydroponics in Fairport over the summer, as they were getting ready to apply for a CAURD license.

In December, the OCM filed an appeal to lift all affected regions of the injunction on those licenses with the exception of the Finger Lakes. The move was initially imposed by a federal judge.

While the pause still exists for our area and others, applicants like the Tantalos are still awaiting what’s next.

“We just hope we have the opportunity to come to market soon and not too late,” said Tantalo.

The Tantalos also say they’ve had strong support at the state level from the OCM.

“When there is the opportunity for those licensees, who are well deserving, they will have the full support of the OCM, cannabis control board and New York. So, it is definitely a positive note and we think of them often and want to make sure we assist and support them as best we can,” said Trivette Knowles, community outreach manager for the OCM.

Knowles adds the OCM’s plan, including the expansion of approved licenses, is all about business longevity for the future.

For those eager to start the next chapter, they say it’s a wait they’re willing to endure.

“I do believe that it does have to end. I do believe there is an end in sight. I am hopeful it will not take a long duration of time, even within this year – who knows,” said Tantalo.

While the OCM can’t comment on pending litigation, Knowles says the cannabis control board will hold a meeting next month where more applicants will be up for license approval.