ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On the corner of Morrill and Remington sits what is currently a vacant lot owned by the city of Rochester. In just a few short months though, it will soon be the site of a new urban farm run by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County. According to Mike Kincaid, the Farm Manager for the group, the area struggles as a food desert for fresh produce.

“We’re in the Northeast quadrant. This is the most densely populated area of Rochester. We are also currently more than 2 miles from the nearest supermarket in Irondequoit. I believe the second is one is almost 3 miles away,” said Kincaid.

Upon completion of the farm space, it is estimated there will be 2000 square feet of growing space, which would almost match the size of the other site located on St. Paul Boulevard at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Office. These two farms will help to employ at least five people full-time through the Gaining Relevant and Outstanding Work Skills program, or GROWS, which is run through the co-op.

“In this past season employed five full-time employees. The work is farm work but really the goal is to help people gain job readiness skills, gain soft skills that they need to have a successful career. We use vegetable farming as a vehicle to do that,” said Kincaid.

The program is funded by the Department of Labor, but they also hope that through fundraising they can expand the program to up to 10 people at a time.

“We are also very much hoping that with some of the fundraising that we’re doing will be able to double that number and have 10 participants at a time in the GROWS program this coming season,” said Kincaid.

Over the past two years, the farm on St. Paul has donated 1500 pounds of produce to the People’s Pantry, with two-thirds of that coming in the past year. With the new farm, they hope to beat those numbers in the upcoming season. Which will continue to expand the help they can give to those in need.

“[I] estimate we’re probably helping to feed about 30 families a week from the farm,” said Kincaid.

They hope to break ground this winter, but to get the site ready it is going to take quite a bit of work. As the lot is owned by the city there are different rules as to how they can plant and operate in the space versus their farm on St. Paul.

”[We have a] significant amount of work [to do], we have to grow in raised beds so we are fundraising right now. We have a buy a bed program that will fund for $100 one 3 ft by 15 ft raised bed. We have to construct all of those out of concrete blocks, import the soil, soil amendments like compost get that all mixed in and that is a lot of work. We are hoping to start doing this ASAP,” said Kincaid.

To get involved with the urban farm program, to donate, or just to learn more you can head to the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County’s website.