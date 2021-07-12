New traffic signals up by Whole Foods Plaza in Brighton but concerns about traffic remain

BRIGHTON, NY (WROC)- Town of Brighton drivers will notice new traffic signals on Monroe Avenue, part of an overall traffic management plan as new businesses are built in the Whole Foods Plaza in Brighton.

For years, groups funded by Wegmans have tried to bury the project. In February, a state supreme court ruled construction could continue, however, new lawsuits were filed which may potentially delay construction.

Construction has started at the Whole Foods Plaza in Brighton, a project that will boost the local economy and improve traffic along the Monroe Avenue corridor, according to the Brighton Town supervisor.

“This is the type of development the community can really be proud of,” said Bill Moehle, Brighton Town Supervisor.

The project is facing some skepticism, as not everyone is excited about the plaza, and many are concerned about the impact on traffic. Opposition group Brighton Grassroots for years has said the project will negatively impact traffic, encroach into local residential zones, and will “cost Brighton residents millions in subsidies”.

Two traffic signals were put in at the recommendation of the state department of transportation, and according to Moehle, the state DOT determined there would be no material impact on traffic in the area.

“Obviously whenever there’s new traffic patterns, people have to get adjusted to them, but this is really going to improve traffic flow and traffic safety in the area,” said Moehle.

The Whole Foods Plaza development project also included the construction of the Auburn Trail for walking and cycling. The project is estimated to bring in $400,000 annually in tax revenue.

“This part of it, in particular, is really going to improve safety, the economic environment and encourage people to walk and bike and get out of their cars. All of those help move Brighton forward,” said Moehle.

Crosswalks are planned for the area, part of ongoing traffic improvements for the Monroe Avenue Corridor.

Brighton Grassroots is still opposed to the project, saying in a statement;