ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With a new semester underway, Nazareth University is introducing an expanded space on campus dedicated to studying or grabbing a cup of coffee.

Millie’s Cafe started as a small operation in Nazareth’s library. It’s now more than doubled in size there and can fit around 100 people at a time.

The cafe gives students and staff a space to study and gather and was initially named after the mother of a beloved Nazareth faculty member.

Nazareth President Beth Paul says this brings more of an option for students and staff to spend their time on campus.

“We are a community here, and we really value community,” Paul said. “Our students love being here and being together. This truly does give us a living room space. It gives us a space students will feel comfortable living in year-round and seven days a week, 24 hours a day. This gives us a gathering place. It’s very, very exciting.”

Paul adds the menu at the cafe was originally designed with the help of Nazareth students. They were welcomed back last week. Classes at Nazareth University began Monday.