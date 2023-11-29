ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In November, the USDA released the most recent update to its Plant Hardiness maps for the entire United States.

The update comes just over a decade after the last one in 2012, where much of the country saw a jump to a warmer zone on the map. This update was no different, especially here in New York with a sizeable amount of the state now half a zone or more ahead versus where they were in 2012 on the 2023 map.

According to a post on X, formerly Twitter, this is the most detailed map yet according to the USDA: “USDA releases updated Plant Hardiness Zone Map. The 2023 map is more accurate, detailed, and incorporates data from 13,412 weather stations versus 7,983 used for the 2012 version—a 68 percent increase in these stations.”

Now according to Marci Muller, the Horticulture Program Leader at the Monroe County Cornell Cooperative Extension, the changes brought in part due to better data resolution, and the warming climate are beginning to have greater impacts on our region.

“There are some plants that grow here that have grown here that it is now becoming too warm. They actually need that very cold weather and period of dormancy in order to thrive,” said Muller. “Plants are very site-specific and they have a range of conditions that will allow them to grow comfortably.”

Much like humans the more stress we undergo the harder it is for our body to fight off diseases and plants react much the same way when they’re pushed out of their comfort zone for the weather more and more often.

“When plants get stressed out then they’re much more susceptible to insects and diseases and that sort of thing,” said Muller.

The Plant Hardiness Zone maps are just one part of the equation as well. The maps display the average lowest temperature for an area. For 2023 those numbers are based on data from 1991-2020, the same range of years that is currently being used to set our baseline averages for everyday weather. They’re far from a total reflection of what plants experience in our region throughout the year.

“What the hardiness zone maps don’t reflect is the year-round weather, the climate. So in the Rochester area our temperature swings 100-120° in 12 months. You know we’ll have summer temperatures that are in the 90s. We’ll have winter temperatures that are below zero,” said Muller.

As for how much of an impact the newest update has now, Muller says it will take some time but it is likely we’ll start to see some changes on either extreme of the spectrum of plants that can survive here soon enough.

I think that it’s sort of a new issue to the point where it’s actually now obvious that it’s going to impact things,” said Muller. “You know it’s not going to happen tomorrow, but we’ll see some species sort of die out around here and other species that we couldn’t grow. You know we’ll move into the area as well.”

To view the new maps in detail, and for a further understanding of what the maps do and don’t cover you can visit the USDA’s website.