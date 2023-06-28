ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester city leaders are hoping the launch of its shared micromobility program will give folks even more options when getting around.

City leaders announced a partnership Wednesday with Veo to showcase their new set of wheels —the Astro stand-up scooter, and Cosmo e-bike. Veo is bringing 200 bikes and 500 scooters to the city. A big factor in making this happen —the want for the city to go green.

“Sadly this is a blunt and painful reminder of why we are collaborating with green and clean transportation partners,” Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said. “What we’re seeing today —with the fact that we are talking about mobility inside this building because we can’t do it outside, because we don’t want to have our guests coughing because of the horrible air quality that’s outside… It’s almost poetic.”

Users can rent these electric scooters and bikes on the Veo app – which is free for your smart phone.