ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A neighborhood is shaken, as four people were injured and one dead after a shooting Tuesday night.

The call came in around 10:30 p.m., to the area of Illinois Street for shots fired.

News 8 spoke to two residents on the street, who said violent crime is not normal for the area. If anything, they’ve noticed car-break-ins here and there.

Naturally, this shooting was a shock for many.

Garrett Shearer lives in the neighborhood, and said it’s been pretty safe for the most part, until the pandemic hit.

“The house is the nuisance, it’s not the neighborhood,” he said. “Like everything was fine until the pandemic started, and they started renting out parties to different groups of people every week.”

He said the house is often rented for outside parties, who gather and can be loud.

Police said for this particular incident, a portion of the house was rented through Airbnb, and has been rented privately through other platforms in the past.

For someone like Shearer, last night was shocking and unexpected.

“We just thought, ‘Oh It’s a party, it’s happening again,’ and went inside and a couple seconds later there’s police everywhere,” he said.

Neighbor Chris Manioci heard the gunshots, and even saw some aftermath.

“I saw, people being dragged down the road and put in the back of an SUV,” he said. “We’ve been here about ten years and I haven’t seen anything like this.”

Police said five individuals arrived at local hospitals, four in private vehicles to Rochester General and one to URMC, transported by AMR.

Both Manioci and Shearer said they still hold an appreciation for the neighborhood, and the surrounding community. Moving forward, they expressed hope.

“We haven’t really had any issues down here, at least that affects us in an unsafe way,” said Manioci. “But for now we’re gonna stay put, so.”

“Everyone I know is saying, ‘are you thinking about moving?’ and I’m like ‘where?’, said Shearer. “I love it here, everyone loves it here, people are raising their families here,” he said. “It won’t help anything by us leaving, ya know.”

News 8 reached out to the city to inquire about the rental home and if there’s any chance it will be shut down from the violence and nuisance complaints. A spokesperson said the Corporate Counsel is “aware and engaging with the property owner.” We also reached out to Airbnb for comment.

Police said the community is safe at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.