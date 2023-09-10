ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness month, the Saint Baldrick’s foundation held their 14th annual head-shaving event at Nashville’s in Rochester.

The event raises money to support the foundation’s mission to fund the best research to find cures and better treatments for kids with cancer.

St. Baldrick’s foundation is the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants nationwide.

Event organizer Lyne Stiefler shares how raising awareness and money can make an impact.

“Childhood cancer is definitely underfunded. You never know if that dollar you donate is the one that helps find the cure,” Stiefler said. “Because personally I never thought someone in my family, but my cousin’s grandson was diagnosed with cancer at five years of age childhood cancer needs awareness and funding for research and you never know if it might be your child.”

Sunday’s event raised around $13,000. For more information on how you can support the cause, click here.