ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation responded to complaints about an odor in the City of Rochester.

Residents around the area of King’s Landing have been reporting a mysterious odor that has been in the area.

“It’s a very nice, very peaceful neighborhood,” said resident Ken Strong. “We get a foul odor in the area. Can’t describe it, but it almost smells like sewage and it really engulfs the neighborhood.”

Strong suspected the odor was coming from the King’s Landing Wastewater Treatment Plant across from the Eastman Business Park, which treats both organic and inorganic streams coming from the park.

Inspectors from the Department of Environmental Conservation went to the plant and determined there were problems with some of the treatment, discharged procedures and gave the plant a notice of violation.

Representatives of RED Rochester, the company that owns and operates the plant, acknowledged the issue and said it was the “result of inadequate aeration of stored sludge.”

RED Rochester is planning to have an outside consultant help the situation and promised the odor will be gone by this summer.