ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries Friday after a crash on Empire Boulevard in Penfield.

According to investigators, the 29-year-old motorcyclist was headed eastbound when a 54-year-old man driving a BMW made a left turn into his path. The motorcycle hit the BMW, and an 84-year-old woman driving a Ford hit the motorcycle after the crash.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries to his face and pelvis. The BMW driver was taken to Highland Hospital as a precaution. The Ford driver was not injured.

A portion of the eastbound lane along Empire Boulevard was closed for the investigation.

This comes one month after a fatal motorcycle crash on Empire Boulevard. The New York State Department of Transportation announced in July a traffic study would be conducted further along the roadway after a series of crashes in the area.