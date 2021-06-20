Mother shot dead in Corn Hill neighborhood identified

Rochester police identified the homicide victim of the shooting that occurred on Friday, June 18, in the area of Garden Street. 31-year-old Rochester resident, Genuine Ridgeway, was shot and killed inside her vehicle. Her children — 3-year-old and an 8-year-old — were in the backseat of the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

According to police, Ridgeway was pronounced dead at the scene, while her children were not physically injured from the shooting.

There are currently no suspects in custody. Rochester police is conducting an investigation and is asking anybody with information to call 911.