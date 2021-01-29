Mother of missing Webster teen: ‘All we care about is you coming home safely’

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a 17-year-old girl from Webster who has been missing since January 17. Her mother is joining the sheriff’s office in the plea for the public’s help and has a message for her daughter.

Aaliyah Baitsholts is a dynamic teenager trying to find her identity according to her mother Karen.

“She is funny, she has an amazing sense of humor, and she is a phenomenal singer. She lights up any room she’s in,” Karen said.

Aaliyah’s 17th birthday was Thursday, but she hasn’t been home in 11 days.

“My biggest concern is for her safety. She has not contacted friends and family that she normally would have and has any time she’s left the residence.”

Aaliyah has been living with Karen since she was seven years old and Karen adopted her two years later. She said it hasn’t been easy for her daughter.

“Due to childhood trauma she has an attachment disorder it’s very hard for her to make meaningful connections or she makes connections in the short term that she views are too meaningful.”

Karen said Aaliyah was missing last year and again about two and a half weeks ago, but only for a couple of days each time.

“When she returned she was talking about all of her future goals that she was gonna try to achieve. We really don’t know what changed from the less-than 24 hours that she was with me sharing those goals but she disappeared again,” Karen said. “She definitely wants to make a difference in kids lives, kind of the difference she wishes someone would’ve made in her life early on.”

Karen said she just wants her daughter home.

“I just want Aaliyah to know that she might feel like her family is divided but we’re not Aaliyah. We’re all looking for you, we’re all working together, and all we care about is you coming home safely.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to call 911 if they’ve seen Aaliyah. Police said there were possible sightings in the area of North Goodman Street and Norton Street in Rochester. They also said she may have dyed her hair from blonde to burgundy.

Aaliyah stands 5’2″, weighs 130 pounds, and has hazel eyes. Her mother said she was wearing a light colored tie dye sweat suit with a mid-length black faux fur jacket when she left, and also had a grey camo bag and black leggings with her. She was also in possession of a black quilted Very Bradley back pack and tan Guess purse.