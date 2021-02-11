‘More than a sandwich’: Rochester woman spreading hope to recovery community through PB&Js

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A peanut butter and jelly sandwich is a meal many people enjoyed as kids, but to a local recovery group it’s a symbol of hope.

Stephanie Forrester said when she was going through a hard time, a small gesture that showed someone was there for her meant the world. Stephanie has been clean since October 9, 2016.

“I was homeless, I had lost custody of my children, I was gonna die,” Stephanie said. “I had overdosed twice in one week and I decided to go back to treatment and give it one more shot and something was different this time.”

She was focusing on healing then she lost her husband Justin.

“My normal response to grief or something like that would be to pick up and numb the pain and I wanted my kids back and I wanted to feel normal and so I decided to start giving back.”

This past December, she founded Recovery All Ways, a group dedicated to reaching out to people who are using or in recovery. They go into the community every Saturday and Sunday to give out personal care items, Narcan, and lunches, including PB&Js.

“We have walked up on people actively using and sat down and talked to them and they’re using in a spot I used to use in,” she said. “We talk with these amazing humans that are so often looked through or looked by and they’re just so grateful and I know that feeling.”

A PB&J is a childhood memory for many but to Stephanie it’s a lifeline.

“We have volunteers who say, ‘oh I’m just making sandwiches,’ but those sandwiches are hope.”

She encourages anyone interested in getting involved with RAW to check out the group’s Facebook and Instagram pages for more information.

RAW is also a New York State harm reduction organization, meaning they are certified to give Narcan training.